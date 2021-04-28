Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.18 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Ameriprise Financial worth $68,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

NYSE:AMP opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

