Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $75.80 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $75,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

