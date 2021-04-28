Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $76.84 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.48% of Omnicom Group worth $76,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

