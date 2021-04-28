Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $83.74 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,829 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.22% of Synopsys worth $83,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $251.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

