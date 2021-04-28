Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $86.27 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,920 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.50% of ON Semiconductor worth $86,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

