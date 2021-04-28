Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $89.03 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of Aptiv worth $89,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

