Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $89.35 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of Dover worth $89,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

