Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $98.54 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of Discover Financial Services worth $98,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $108.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

