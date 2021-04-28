Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,748 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of FedEx worth $103,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $287.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

