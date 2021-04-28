Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 38,932 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.57% of The J. M. Smucker worth $78,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

