Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of The Travelers Companies worth $68,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

