Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $83,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

