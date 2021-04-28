Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.63% of Equitable worth $88,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of EQH opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

