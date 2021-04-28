Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,685 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of The Kraft Heinz worth $84,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.