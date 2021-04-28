Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $75,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

