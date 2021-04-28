Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 121,786 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 121,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $153,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

