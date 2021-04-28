Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,108 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $84,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

