Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,108 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $84,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BLK opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.
In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
