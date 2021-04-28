Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 237,581 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.47% of Campbell Soup worth $71,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

CPB stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.