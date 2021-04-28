Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 320,118 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,118 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.90% of Amdocs worth $83,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 92,617 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.