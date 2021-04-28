Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 433,954 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433,954 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Republic Services worth $91,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,039 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 301,782 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

