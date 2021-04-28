Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 57,259 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of The Hershey worth $74,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

