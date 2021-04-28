Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 82,108 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.56% of Cardinal Health worth $100,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

