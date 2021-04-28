Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 84,260 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $101,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 64,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

