Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 856,493 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856,493 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.19% of Virtu Financial worth $71,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.