Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,193 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $75,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,489.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,378.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

