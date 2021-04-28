Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,546 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.97% of United Therapeutics worth $72,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $204.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

