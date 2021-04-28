Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,015 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 728,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $91,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 58,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.