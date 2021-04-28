Robert C. Murphy Sells 950,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNAP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 41,958,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,012,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

