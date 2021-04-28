Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Robert Half International traded as high as $89.54 and last traded at $89.49, with a volume of 1744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

