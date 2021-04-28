Robert W. Baird Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $157.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.06.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. 827,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $14,974,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

