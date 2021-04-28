Robert W. Baird Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $59.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RXN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

RXN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. 21,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

