Robert W. Baird Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $292.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

