Robert W. Baird Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $270.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,136. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $168.35 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

