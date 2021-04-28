Rocket Companies (RKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Rocket Companies to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

