Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.93. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% (implying $6.90-7.09 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.25. 738,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

