Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

