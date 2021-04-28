Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 120.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $594,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.93.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $360.65 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.72 and a 200 day moving average of $337.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

