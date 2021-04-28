Romain Kenneth G. St Sells 12,500 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.29. The stock had a trading volume of 205,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,213. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.79.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pool by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 128,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.