Romain Kenneth G. St Sells 12,500 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.29. The stock had a trading volume of 205,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,213. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.79.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pool by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 128,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
