Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

RMO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 49,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952,665. Romeo Power has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

