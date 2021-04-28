Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Argus

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Argus from $440.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.54. 2,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $323.33 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.