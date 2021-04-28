Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $499.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.54. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,788. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $323.33 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

