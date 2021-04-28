Rosenbaum Jay D. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.18. 9,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

