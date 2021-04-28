Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $257.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

