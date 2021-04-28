Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 5.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. 623,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

