Rosenbaum Jay D. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

TMO stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.96. 11,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.87 and its 200 day moving average is $475.74. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

