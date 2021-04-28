Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Down 90.9% in April

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROSGQ stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Rosetta Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

