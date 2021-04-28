Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLXPF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

