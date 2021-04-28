Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 9,384 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,468. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.