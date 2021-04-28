Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

