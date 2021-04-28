Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,242 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,168,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,068,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$206.51 on Wednesday. 3,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $207.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.